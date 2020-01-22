Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $4.74 Million Position in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 247,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,650,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 166,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 129,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $19,681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,397,159. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,623 shares of company stock valued at $26,594,817. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $151.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a one year low of $118.70 and a one year high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.35.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

