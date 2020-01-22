Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $4.09 Million Stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTN. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 12.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 129.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 59,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 33,631 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in Raytheon by 14.8% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.80.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTN opened at $228.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.12 and its 200-day moving average is $201.99. The stock has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $162.67 and a twelve month high of $233.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is 35.53%.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

