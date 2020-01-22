Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 1,213 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 6,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 135,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,003,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 158,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,331,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $460,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on TMO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.33.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total transaction of $14,122,056.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,332,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $337.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $325.69 and its 200-day moving average is $299.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.90 and a fifty-two week high of $341.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

