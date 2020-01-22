Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 85.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Biogen by 43.5% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Biogen from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Svb Leerink upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $256.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $280.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.72.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $287.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.66. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $344.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 33.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.