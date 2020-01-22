WBI BullBear Trend Switch U.S. 3000 Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIT) Trading Up 0%

WBI BullBear Trend Switch U.S. 3000 Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIT) was up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.63 and last traded at $20.53, approximately 5,029 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 12,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.90.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.779 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from WBI BullBear Trend Switch U.S. 3000 Total Return ETF’s previous — dividend of $0.29. This represents a yield of 3%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WBI BullBear Trend Switch U.S. 3000 Total Return ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of WBI BullBear Trend Switch U.S. 3000 Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:WBIT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.40% of WBI BullBear Trend Switch U.S. 3000 Total Return ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for WBI BullBear Trend Switch U.S. 3000 Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WBI BullBear Trend Switch U.S. 3000 Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.