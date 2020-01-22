Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,109 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 139.6% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.42.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.41. 1,642,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,692,792. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.14. The firm has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.60. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.84 and a 1-year high of $121.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $350,443.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,159.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $511,960.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,361 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

