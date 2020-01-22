Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Global Thematic Partners LLC

Global Thematic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,285 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 2.8% of Global Thematic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Global Thematic Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $45,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1,011,623.0% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 65,691,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 65,684,679 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 25.5% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,723,049 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $937,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,885 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 93.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,290,387 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $320,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,713 shares during the period. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $143.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.75. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $260.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Consumer Edge began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.18.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

