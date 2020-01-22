Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,858 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 113,424 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 365.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,514 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WBA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.69.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $14,801,861.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,469,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,569,393. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.42 and its 200-day moving average is $55.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $74.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

