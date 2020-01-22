VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ VOXX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.44. The company had a trading volume of 21,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,429. VOXX International has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $107.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in VOXX International by 345.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,089 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 73,753 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in VOXX International by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VOXX International by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 286,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 28,730 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its holdings in VOXX International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 4,068,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,120,000 after purchasing an additional 100,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in VOXX International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 206,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes automotive, audio, and consumer accessories worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security and remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car link-smartphone telematics applications, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services.

