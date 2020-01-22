Virtacoin (VTA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

Virtacoin (CURRENCY:VTA) traded 77.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Virtacoin has a market cap of $1,822.00 and $1.00 worth of Virtacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Virtacoin has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. One Virtacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000165 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Virtacoin Profile

VTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2016. Virtacoin’s total supply is 12,666,916,683 coins and its circulating supply is 5,201,310,113 coins. The Reddit community for Virtacoin is /r/virtacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Virtacoin is www.virtacoin.world . Virtacoin’s official Twitter account is @virtacoinplus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Virtacoin

Virtacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Virtacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Virtacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

