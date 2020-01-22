Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.79

Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.79 and last traded at $18.91, with a volume of 13457881 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Vieco Usa, Inc. sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $109,900,000.00. Also, CEO George Thomas Whitesides acquired 5,850 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $42,471.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

About Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

