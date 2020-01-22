Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Shares Up 2.8%

Victoria Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) shares shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.05 and last traded at $6.95, 19,155 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 60% from the average session volume of 11,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised Victoria Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.27.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.