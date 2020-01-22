VIBE (VIBE) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, VIBE has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. VIBE has a total market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $132,841.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE token can now be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $306.23 or 0.03532369 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011547 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00203737 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00030541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00130035 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE was first traded on July 25th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VIBE

VIBE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

