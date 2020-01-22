Vesuvius (VSVS) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Vesuvius (LON: VSVS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/20/2020 – Vesuvius is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 495 ($6.51) price target on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Vesuvius had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 485 ($6.38) to GBX 565 ($7.43). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – Vesuvius had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

1/13/2020 – Vesuvius had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 490 ($6.45). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Vesuvius had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

11/28/2019 – Vesuvius had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BNP Paribas. They now have a GBX 540 ($7.10) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:VSVS traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 455 ($5.99). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,670. Vesuvius PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 331 ($4.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 646 ($8.50). The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 480.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 464.92.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

