Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) Now Covered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:TARA) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ TARA opened at $28.34 on Wednesday.

About Verona Pharma

ArTara Therapeutics, Inc develops rare diseases therapeutics for patients suffering from gastrointestinal, metabolic, circulatory, and neurological disorders. It offers IV Choline Chloride, a drug for the orphan disease intestinal failure associated liver disease (IFALD). The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

