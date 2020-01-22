Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Downgraded to Underperform at Raymond James

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

VTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Capital One Financial downgraded Ventas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.78.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. Ventas has a 52 week low of $54.59 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $983.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.43 million. Ventas had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ventas will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ventas by 8.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Ventas during the second quarter worth $858,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Ventas by 16.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Ventas by 223.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 142.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 11,139 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

