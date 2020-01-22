Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Downgraded to Underperform at Raymond James

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
VTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Capital One Financial downgraded Ventas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Ventas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.78.
Shares of Ventas stock opened at $59.47 on Wednesday. Ventas has a 52 week low of $54.59 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTR. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ventas by 8.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Ventas during the second quarter worth $858,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Ventas by 16.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Ventas by 223.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 142.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 11,139 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ventas Company Profile
Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.
