VelocityShares 3x Long Gold ETN linked to the S&P GSCI Gold Index (NYSEARCA:UGLD) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of VelocityShares 3x Long Gold ETN linked to the S&P GSCI Gold Index (NYSEARCA:UGLD) were up 0% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $151.35 and last traded at $151.35, approximately 786 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 127,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.29.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.18.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for VelocityShares 3x Long Gold ETN linked to the S&P GSCI Gold Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VelocityShares 3x Long Gold ETN linked to the S&P GSCI Gold Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.