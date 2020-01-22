Velan (TSE:VLN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.95

Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and traded as high as $8.16. Velan shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 7,355 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $173.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Velan’s dividend payout ratio is currently -51.73%.

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. It offers cryogenic valves comprising cast steel cryogenic, small forged cryogenic, cryogenic triple-offset, ball, and cryogenic control valves; gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, cast steel, small forged, dual-plate check, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, bonnetless, and knife gate valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service; and quarter-turn valves, such as ball, metal-seated ball, forged ball, power ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, triple-offset butterfly, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves.

