VE MIDCAP/ETF (ASX:MVE) Stock Price Up 0.3%

VE MIDCAP/ETF (ASX:MVE)’s share price rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$30.79 ($21.84) and last traded at A$30.79 ($21.84), approximately 3,056 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$30.70 ($21.77).

The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$28.96.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd.

