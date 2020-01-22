Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 36,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.50. 2,113,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,377,978. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $133.60 and a twelve month high of $169.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.8855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

