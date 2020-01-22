Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000.

VBK stock opened at $205.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.68. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $161.72 and a 52 week high of $207.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.449 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

