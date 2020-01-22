Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,195 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,784.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,443 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,701,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,590,000 after acquiring an additional 425,818 shares during the period. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 76.0% in the third quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 860,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,515,000 after buying an additional 371,617 shares in the last quarter. Jentner Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,880,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,607,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,325,000 after buying an additional 171,067 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $80.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,723,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,344. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $78.61 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.1501 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.