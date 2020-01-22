Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Lessened by Arkansas Financial Group Inc.

Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 4.0% of Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Arkansas Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthStone Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.31. 11,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,875. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $146.32 and a 52 week high of $183.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.9912 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

