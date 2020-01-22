Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 2.2% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $21,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 23,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 13,659 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $356,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 655,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,456,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period.

VYM traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.36. 1,431,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,515,182. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.39 and a 200 day moving average of $89.66. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $80.57 and a 12-month high of $94.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7791 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

