Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stock Holdings Boosted by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 163,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF makes up 9.3% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $31,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 96,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000.

VHT stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,785. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $191.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.45. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $159.00 and a 1-year high of $197.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

