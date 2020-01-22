Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stake Reduced by Pathway Financial Advisors LLC

Pathway Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resource Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 163,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,434,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 96,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,539,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter.

VHT traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.09. 154,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,938. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.51 and a 200 day moving average of $177.45. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $159.00 and a 52 week high of $197.80.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

