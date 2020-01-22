Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Hits New 1-Year High at $197.68

Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $197.68 and last traded at $197.61, with a volume of 47420 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $196.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.45.

In related news, insider Highnam Ralph 16,190,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

