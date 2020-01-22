Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Clarius Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $19,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $193.39. 10,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,909. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.91 and its 200-day moving average is $171.93. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $140.05 and a 1-year high of $192.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5077 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

