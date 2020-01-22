Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,138,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,728 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $50,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.77. 14,543,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,047,279. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.18. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.98 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.5591 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

