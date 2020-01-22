Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Reduced by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 515,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after buying an additional 92,962 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.77. The company had a trading volume of 14,543,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,047,279. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.98 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.39 and its 200 day moving average is $42.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.5591 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

