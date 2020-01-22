Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by ELM Advisors LLC

ELM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 10.4% of ELM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. ELM Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $16,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 33,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.27. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $47.32 and a 1 year high of $54.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.5814 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.