Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 149,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,024,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,383. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.27. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $47.32 and a 1 year high of $54.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.5814 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.