Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Boosted by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,166,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,983,000 after purchasing an additional 122,411 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 189.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.75. 2,076,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,430. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $101.11 and a twelve month high of $129.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5985 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.