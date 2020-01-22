Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 20,333 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,984,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,738. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.75 and its 200 day moving average is $120.32. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.11 and a fifty-two week high of $128.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.5985 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

