Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by McNamara Financial Services Inc.

McNamara Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 2.1% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 20,333 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.09. 34,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,738. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $101.11 and a twelve month high of $128.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.5985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.