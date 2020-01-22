ValuEngine Upgrades Barclays (NYSE:BCS) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Barclays from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. Barclays has a 1-year low of $6.54 and a 1-year high of $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.13.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Barclays had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Barclays by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 269,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 125,337 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 71,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.