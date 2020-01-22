ValuEngine Lowers Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) to Hold

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

KALV has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

Get Kalvista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KALV stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.56. 109,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,792. The stock has a market cap of $331.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.80.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.70% and a negative net margin of 182.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 5,400 shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total value of $92,124.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,339.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 1,500 shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $25,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,010 shares of company stock worth $170,720. Insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 1,919.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $467,000. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.