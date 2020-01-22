ValuEngine Lowers Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of FBSS opened at $21.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.53. Fauquier Bankshares has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The firm has a market cap of $81.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Fauquier Bankshares alerts:

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Fauquier Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fauquier Bankshares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 222,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of Fauquier Bankshares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 71,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fauquier Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fauquier Bankshares Company Profile

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts; and time deposits. Its loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, consumer and student loans, residential real estate loans, and home equity lines of credit.

Further Reading: Recession

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Fauquier Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fauquier Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.