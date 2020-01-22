ValuEngine Downgrades Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Iradimed from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iradimed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 26th.

Shares of IRMD stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.36. 1,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,933. Iradimed has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $29.80. The company has a current ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Iradimed had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Iradimed will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Iradimed news, Director Monty K. Allen sold 7,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $189,021.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,347.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brent Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $219,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,801.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,676 shares of company stock valued at $4,323,849. 56.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iradimed by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 390,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 49,042 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Iradimed by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iradimed by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 276,203 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Iradimed by 765.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 65,819 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Iradimed by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. 25.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

