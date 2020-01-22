Validea Market Legends ETF (NASDAQ:VALX) Trading Down 2%

Validea Market Legends ETF (NASDAQ:VALX) traded down 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.36 and last traded at $27.36, 1,337 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 1,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.91.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average of $25.92.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.5001 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

