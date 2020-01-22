VA BK BANKSHARE/SH (OTCMKTS:VABB) Shares Up 3%

VA BK BANKSHARE/SH (OTCMKTS:VABB) shares shot up 3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.25 and last traded at $14.25, 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 72% from the average session volume of 580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.65.

VA BK BANKSHARE/SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VABB)

Virginia Bank Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for Virginia Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including savings, checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

