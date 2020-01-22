V Systems (VSYS) Price Down 13.2% Over Last Week

V Systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One V Systems coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000352 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, Bitfinex and BitForex. Over the last week, V Systems has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. V Systems has a total market cap of $58.41 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of V Systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $315.86 or 0.03622016 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011476 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00209014 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00030441 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00128011 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

V Systems Coin Profile

V Systems’ total supply is 3,819,348,645 coins and its circulating supply is 1,904,490,181 coins. The official website for V Systems is www.v.systems . V Systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems . The Reddit community for V Systems is /r/V_SYSTEMS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V Systems’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

V Systems Coin Trading

V Systems can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex, BitForex and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V Systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade V Systems should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V Systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

