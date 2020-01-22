V-ID Price Up 13.2% This Week (VIDT)

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. One V-ID token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. V-ID has a market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $205,832.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, V-ID has traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get V-ID alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00037381 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.12 or 0.05592721 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026703 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033774 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00128126 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001309 BTC.

V-ID Token Profile

V-ID is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 61,331,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,701,409 tokens. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.