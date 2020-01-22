Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s share price was up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.69 and last traded at $2.67, approximately 795,200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,226,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UXIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Uxin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of -1.95.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Uxin had a negative return on equity of 58.49% and a negative net margin of 40.31%. The firm had revenue of $65.24 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uxin Ltd will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uxin in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uxin by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 50,733 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Uxin by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 44,172 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Uxin by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 199,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 72,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Uxin by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 792,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 525,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.42% of the company’s stock.

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

