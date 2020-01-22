USDX Achieves Market Capitalization of $527,786.00 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One USDX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001615 BTC on popular exchanges. USDX has a market cap of $527,786.00 and approximately $2,397.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USDX has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get USDX alerts:

999 (999) traded 39.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00023303 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 56.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011187 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000621 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006010 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000546 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About USDX

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,765,111 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.