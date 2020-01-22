USDK Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Over the last week, USDK has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One USDK token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00011542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, OKCoin and Coinall. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.63 million and $60.42 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $317.09 or 0.03655647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011533 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00205152 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00129234 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

USDK Token Profile

USDK launched on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Coinall and OKCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

