USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This is a boost from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

USA Compression Partners has a payout ratio of 21,000.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect USA Compression Partners to earn $0.07 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3,000.0%.

NYSE:USAC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,132. USA Compression Partners has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average is $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 852.93 and a beta of 1.29.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $175.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. USA Compression Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

USAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of USA Compression Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

