US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Gold Corp. focuses on the exploration and development of gold properties. The Company develops gold projects primarily in the States of Nevada and Wyoming. “

Get US Gold alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on USAU. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $2.70 price target on shares of US Gold in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine lowered US Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:USAU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.82. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,248. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91. US Gold has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in US Gold stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in US Gold Corp (NASDAQ:USAU) by 21.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.96% of US Gold worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About US Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Gold (USAU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.