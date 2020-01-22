US Equity Cumulative Dividends Fund-Series 2027 (NYSEARCA:IDIV) Trading 0.1% Higher

US Equity Cumulative Dividends Fund-Series 2027 (NYSEARCA:IDIV)’s stock price rose 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.19 and last traded at $12.19, approximately 1,348 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from US Equity Cumulative Dividends Fund-Series 2027’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

