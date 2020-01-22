Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.75.

UPLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Upland Software from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Upland Software from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Upland Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Upland Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Upland Software stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.47. 99,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,373. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $54.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.53.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.20. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upland Software news, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $49,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,027.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth about $17,078,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 32.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,435,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,378,000 after buying an additional 350,651 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the second quarter worth about $15,872,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 2,452.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 279,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,721,000 after buying an additional 268,468 shares during the period. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 26.2% during the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,154,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,246,000 after buying an additional 239,485 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

