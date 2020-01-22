Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.75.
UPLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Upland Software from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Upland Software from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Upland Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Upland Software in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.
Shares of Upland Software stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.47. 99,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,373. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $54.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.53.
In other Upland Software news, Director Stephen E. Courter sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $49,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,027.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth about $17,078,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 32.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,435,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,378,000 after buying an additional 350,651 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the second quarter worth about $15,872,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 2,452.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 279,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,721,000 after buying an additional 268,468 shares during the period. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Upland Software by 26.2% during the third quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,154,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,246,000 after buying an additional 239,485 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Upland Software Company Profile
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.
